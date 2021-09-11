Survivor 41 spotlight: Meet Heather Aldret, Charleston stay-at-home mom

Want to know when the Big Brother 23 live feeds will return after tonight’s two-hour Double Eviction episode? Rest assured, we’ve got more news on that within this piece!. The first thing that we should point out to you, though, is that tonight’s episode is not being played out live. Instead, it was pre-taped to likely accommodate a change in the CBS show’s schedule over the next few days. Because of the Primetime Emmy Awards there is no new episode on Sunday; instead, Big Brother is shifting over to tomorrow night, where you will be seeing another installment that will showcase the nomination ceremony and also who won Head of Household at the final four. (The sneak peek below features Julie Chen Moonves talking to the remaining houseguests, where several of them get a chance to explain the mission of the Cookout. Tiffany will likely be evicted in the first part of the episode.)

TV SHOWS ・ 19 HOURS AGO