Did officials miss targeting call in Oregon's upset over Ohio State?

No. 3 Ohio State became the second top-five team to suffer an upset this season, losing 35-28 to No. 12 Oregon to start the season 1-1. The Buckeyes struggled on both sides of the ball, giving up 269 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, spearheaded by CJ Verdell's 161-yard, three-touchdown performance. Ohio State's offensive unit put up 612 yards, but it couldn't convert on third or fourth down, going 6 of 15 and 2 of 5 on conversion attempts, respectively.