Gary Numan has announced via Instagram the postponement of his tour, which was set to begin on September 17th. Citing concerns over the growing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, he writes that it while a difficult decision to make postponing the highly anticipated “Intruder” American Tour, it is the right one. He writes that it was “impossible” to create an environment in which the band, crew, and fans could be safe from the risk of contracting COVID at his shows, and has therefore made the decision to postpone the tour until 2022, with tour dates being announced as soon as possible.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO