Sioux City, IA

WATCH NOW: Nationally known artist's mural comes to life on West 7th Street building's wall

By Dolly Butz
Sioux City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY -- Sarah C. Rutherford loves mural work because it brings art to the people. The first week in September, as the Rochester, New York-based artist worked on a mural on the side of a building at 214 W. Seventh St. in Sioux City, she said a number of people stopped to talk to her and express how excited they were about the large photorealistic Northern Harrier that was taking shape on the wall amongst corn and a prairie scene.

