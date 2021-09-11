Tommy Lloyd breaks down Wildcats' roster as full practices loom
By the time Arizona opens full-length practices late this month, Tommy Lloyd’s system will already be partly in place. Since Lloyd took over as the Wildcats’ new men’s basketball coach in mid-April, he’s been running limited offseason workouts, with players rotating in and out all summer because of other commitments. But since the fall semester began last month, they’ve all been in town and the next stage of transition has begun.tucson.com
Comments / 0