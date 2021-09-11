CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Tommy Lloyd breaks down Wildcats' roster as full practices loom

By Bruce Pascoe
tucson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time Arizona opens full-length practices late this month, Tommy Lloyd’s system will already be partly in place. Since Lloyd took over as the Wildcats’ new men’s basketball coach in mid-April, he’s been running limited offseason workouts, with players rotating in and out all summer because of other commitments. But since the fall semester began last month, they’ve all been in town and the next stage of transition has begun.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
heatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBA
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lloyd
lakersdaily.com

Report: Former Rockets forward to sign deal with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to sign Cam Oliver to an Exhibit 10 deal. Oliver played four games with the Houston Rockets last season. In those four games with the Rockets, he showed some promise, averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game. He also shot 57.6 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.
NBA
wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Downed at Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash.—Eastern Washington downed Central Washington, 63-14, in college football action Saturday at Roos Field. The FCS No. 8-ranked Eagles (2-0) piled up 645 yards of total offense, putting the game away early with a 28-point second quarter. Central was limited to just 234 yards of offense for the game....
CHENEY, WA
Bring Me The News

Could P.J. Fleck leave the Gophers for USC?

When a program like the Gopher football team has success, it's only a matter of time until the bigger schools start calling. With USC firing head coach Clay Helton earlier this week, it appears that the Trojans have their eyes set on P.J. Fleck to replace him. According to BetOnline,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Loom#Canada#Lloyd Already#Gonzaga#Plan Cs#Ballo#Pella#Lithuanian
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Wildcats are down 35-7 at halftime

The Arizona Wildcats are down by 28 points to the San Diego State Aztecs by a score of 35-7 at halftime. Jedd Fisch's first game as a head coach in Arizona Stadium hasn't been going as planned throughout the first two quarters. The Aztecs have totaled over 330 yards on...
TUCSON, AZ
Little Apple Post

Fifteen Former Wildcats Land on NFL Rosters

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With the 2021 NFL season a week away, a total of 15 former Kansas State football players have found spots on NFL teams as organizations trimmed their rosters to 53 active players and practice squad members earlier this week. Of the 15 players, eight are on defense...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
tucson.com

Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Tommy Lloyd lands his biggest recruit yet

The Star's longtime columnist checks in with his thoughts on Arizona's latest basketball hire, why a Sahuaro High School grad might stick in the NBA and how Arizona is doing the right thing by inducting two long-ago baseball players into its hall of fame. Steve Robinson will have 'voice' at...
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

Salpointe Catholic survives Cienega's comeback attempt with late pick

With 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Cienega driving to tie the game, Bobcats coach Justin Argraves dialed up a throw to the end zone from Salpointe Catholic’s 26-yard line. Just 11 minutes ago, his team was down 30-7. Now, they had a chance to send the game...
VAIL, AZ
sportstalkatl.com

Breaking Down The Falcons 53-Man Roster

The 18th episode of SportsTalkATL’s Falcons podcast Talkin’ Birdy is here! Matt Karoly, Jake Gordon, and Alex Lord have a conversation about the preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns. Specifically, the guys went into depth on the backup quarterback battle between Feleipe Franks and Josh Rosen, who both made the initial 53-man roster. You can listen to Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts, or on our YouTube channel, which is linked below. Make sure to like and subscribe!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy