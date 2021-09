UMaine Sports Headlines - Delaware was favored by 8 and a half against Maine last night in the season opener at Alfond Stadium and the Blue Hens jumped out to a 17-nothing lead, but the Bears came back and took the lead before halftime with 24 unanswered points in the second quarter. But Maine didn’t score after halftime, and Delaware came out of the locker room with another 17 points to beat UMaine 34-24.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO