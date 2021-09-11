CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth orders U.S. National Anthem played to commemorate 9/11

By Mica Soellner
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth paid tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, instructing her guards at Windsor Castle to play “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Saturday afternoon. The move mirrored the request made by the Queen two decades ago, when the U.S. National Anthem was played during the ceremonial Changing of the Guard outside of Buckingham Palace.

Royal Family News: Queen Elizabeth Is Making Prince Charles Look Bad

British royal family news reveals that in just about every opinion poll Queen Elizabeth is always the most popular royal. In contrast, her successor and heir to the throne doesn't exactly come out smelling like an English rose. Prince Charles is the queen's eldest son and heir and now one...
Queen Elizabeth says prayers for victims and survivors of 9/11

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth said on Saturday that her prayers remained with victims and survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States and paid tribute to the communities that joined together to rebuild after the devastation. "My thoughts and prayers — and those...
Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to 9/11 victims

Queen Elizabeth has paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Queen Elizabeth has sent her "thoughts and prayers" to the families of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack on its 20th anniversary. The 95-year-old monarch paid tribute to those who lost their lives...
Queen Elizabeth Honors 9/11 Anniversary With U.S. Anthem and Moment of Silence

Queen Elizabeth II initiated a tribute to the United States on Saturday morning, the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. As reported by the BBC, there was a special changing of the guard ceremony at Windsor Castle, at which time the Band of the Welsh Guards played “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by a moment of silence. This was an echo of the request the Queen made of the Band of the Coldstream Guards to do likewise in September 2001 at Buckingham Palace. That showing of U.K.-U.S. solidarity, in which a foreign national anthem played during a changing of the guard in the absence of an official state visit, was an unprecedented move at the time.
Queen Elizabeth II Wrote a Personal Message to the U.S. on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

As the United States mourns the lives of those lost twenty years ago on September 11, a message of love was just sent across the pond. Queen Elizabeth II turned to Instagram to send a personal letter to President Biden and the rest of the nation (which she signed once again with "Elizabeth R"). The note was shared to the royal family Instagram account, where they said, "The Queen's message to the President of the United States on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 11th September 2001."
September marks national anthem, U.S. Constitution anniversaries

Two of America's most iconic national symbols celebrate anniversaries in September. Tuesday, Sept. 14, is the 208th anniversary of Francis Scott Key's "Defence of Fort M'Henry," which would become "The Star-Spangled Banner." (It became the national anthem March 3, 1931.) Key (1779-1843), then a 35-year-old Maryland and Washington, D.C. attorney,...
France fumes over Aussie sub deal with U.S.

France lashed out Thursday at Australia for abandoning a submarine deal and striking a strategic pact with British and American allies that includes U.S.-made nuclear subs. "It's a stab in the back. We had established a trusting relationship with Australia, and this trust was betrayed," French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told Franceinfo radio.
Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Other Royals Wish Prince Harry a Happy Birthday

It's Prince Harry 37th birthday today! In typical fashion, members of Harry's family posted happy birthday messages—and some very sweet photos—on their social media accounts in honor of the prince. Queen Elizabeth used her official @RoyalFamily Twitter account to say, "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!" A...
Prince Harry Was 'Saddened, Disappointed' After Royal Family Denied This Request, Book Claims

Prince Harry was "saddened" after his request to the royal family for last year's Remembrance Sunday was denied, a book has claimed. A new epilogue included in the paperback release of royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's unauthorized biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, "Finding Freedom," claimed to reveal new details about their life after quitting royal duties and moving to California and their tensions with the royal family.
The Week

U.S. commemorates 9/11 at Ground Zero, Pentagon, Shanksville memorial

Events are taking place at all three sites directly affected by the hijacked planes on Sept. 11, 2001, as the U.S. commemorates the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. At Ground Zero in New York, President Biden joined former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama for a ceremony, which included six separate moments of silence. The first one took place at 8:46 a.m. ET, the time when the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center complex. The bells rang again 17 minutes later — the second plane hit the south tower at 9:03 a.m. ET. The next four moments of silence then came at 9:37 a.m., 9:59 a.m, 10:03 a.m. and, finally, 10:28 a.m. to mark, respectively, when the third plane struck the Pentagon, the south tower collapsed, Flight 93 crashed into a Pennsylvania field after passengers revolted against the hijackers, and the north tower fell.
Reshuffles make great theatre, but a few new players on the Westminster stage give me very little to applaud

Cabinet reshuffles are like political Christmas in Westminster. As a spectator there is an almost carnival atmosphere as you sit around gossiping about who is going to get what, an anticipation of a much hoped for sacking and the giddy expectation of a new shiny gift that you had hoped would be a Playstation, but is actually a disappointing pair of novelty socks, which will be amusing for the one day, but then you wake up every day with a dreadful foreign secretary and you realise the joke was very much on you.The firings and hirings are the meat...
