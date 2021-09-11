Who Told You To Plow
Yesterday, Sept. 10, would have been my Dad's 150th. birthday. Born in 1871, he was 50 years old when I was born. This story is about him but it needs an introduction. When I was growing up, we did not have individual bedrooms for my sisters and brothers. My older brother and I shared a bedroom. In later years, as my generation reached adulthood, we began a tradition of a family gathering the weekend after Christmas at our old home town in Florida. In 2018, my older brother, who was then 99 and just before his death n February, were talking about "the old days". I asked him, "what were the first words we heard each morning"? Without hesitation he responded, "who told you to plow"? I had not heard those words in years.www.tigernet.com
