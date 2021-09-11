CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amherst, MA

10,000 steps a day? Walking 7,000 steps reduces risk of premature death: UMass professor

By Rick Sobey
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe often-mentioned goal of walking 10,000 steps a day may actually not be necessary after all. A UMass Amherst physical activity epidemiologist has found that 7,000 steps per day could be the new target for middle-aged people. UMass Amherst assistant professor Amanda Paluch has been researching how many steps people...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Study shows natural immunity is 7 times more protective than Pfizer vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a topic that is dividing the nation: What’s better, vaccination or natural immunity?. “Natural immunity works when the virus doesn’t evolve … when you don’t have a new variant that can evade natural immunity that you may have developed the first time around,” Dr. Graham Carlos, chief of internal medicine at Eskenazi Health, told News 8. “One of the reasons why vaccines have been so important is because they have been shown to be protective against these new variants such as the delta variant, which is by far the most prevalent variant now.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Further evidence that vitamin D might protect against severe COVID-19 disease and death

New research from Trinity College and University of Edinburgh has examined the association between vitamin D and COVID-19, and found that ambient ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation (which is key for vitamin D production in the skin) at an individual's place of residence in the weeks before COVID-19 infection, was strongly protective against severe disease and death.
SCIENCE
alternativemedicine.com

Is COVID-19 impacted by Diet?

Although metabolic conditions such as obesity and type 2 diabetes have been linked to an increased risk of COVID-19, as well as an increased risk of experiencing serious symptoms once infected, the impact of diet on these risks is unknown. In a recent study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in Gut, people whose diets were based on healthy plant-based foods had lower risks on both counts. The beneficial effects of diet on COVID-19 risk seemed especially relevant in individuals living in areas of high socioeconomic deprivation.
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Lifestyle
AOL Corp

10,000 steps a day? A few thousand less may do a lot of good too, study finds

The fitness goal of 10,000 steps a day is widely promoted, but a new study suggests that logging even 7,000 daily steps may go a long way toward better health. Middle-age people who walked at least 7,000 steps a day on average were 50 percent to 70 percent less likely to die of any cause over the next decade, compared with those who took fewer steps.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Scientists claim that overeating is not the primary cause of obesity

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that obesity affects more than 40% of American adults, placing them at higher risk for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. The USDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020—2025 further tells us that losing weight "requires adults to reduce the number of calories they get from foods and beverages and increase the amount expended through physical activity."
WEIGHT LOSS
The Weather Channel

Drugs Mimicking Effects of Cigarette Smoke Could Help With COVID-19 Therapy: Study

Researchers have identified two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette smoke and reduce the ability of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, to enter cells. The two drugs—6-formylindolo(3,2-b)carbazole (FICZ) and omeprazole (OMP)—mimic the cigarette smoke's effects to bind to a receptor in mammalian cells. This inhibits the...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Study Suggests a New Number of Daily Steps For Health Benefits, And It's Not 10,000

There's no magic number when it comes to exercise, but that doesn't mean numbers aren't important. After all, numbers are easy, convenient things to remember. And because exercise is something that can be easily quantified, having numbers as symbols of how much exercise we should be getting can serve an important role in public health. When it comes to walking, the most obvious figure many of us think of is 10,000 – long idealized as the target to hit in terms of daily steps needed to improve our health. There's evidence to back it up too. A number of studies in recent years have...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass Amherst#Jama Network Open#Japanese
Washington Post

The Big Number: 7,000 daily steps could help you reach a longer life, study says

No matter how many steps you take each day, your health benefits add up. But those who take 7,000 steps a day may be adding years to their lives. New research found that middle-aged adults who took that many steps daily were up to 70 percent less likely to die at a younger-than-expected age than were those whose movement totaled fewer than 7,000 steps a day. The study, which involved 2,110 middle-aged adults who wore a step-counting device and then were tracked for nearly 11 years, was published in the journal JAMA Network Open. How fast participants walked (referred to as their step intensity) did not affect their mortality risk. Rather, those who walked more lived longer. The researchers found, however, that taking more than 10,000 steps a day — the number often cited as a daily goal for health — yielded no further drop in mortality risk. Physical activity like walking is considered one of the most important things people can do to improve their well-being, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A former CDC director described physical activity as “the closest thing we have to a wonder drug.” Among its benefits, walking can reduce risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and depression, and it can help control weight and improve sleep. It is considered good for your bones, muscles, heart and brain. Although walking is considered safe for most people, those who have any concerns should check with their doctor before launching any new physical activity routine. For adults generally, national guidelines focus on time spent on an activity rather than number of steps, recommending 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity, such as walking.
FITNESS
Darshak Rana

“Walking 10,000 Steps a Day” Is a Trap.

A 1960s clever marketing stunt created the wrong fitness metric. To stay healthy, you need to walk much less, according to research. It’s a nice, round number, with which we’ve increasingly associated our fitness. You are here that means either you’re following the 10,000 steps rule or striving for it.
industryglobalnews24.com

Blood plasma therapy does not reduce the risk of death in Covid-19 patients

Blood plasma therapy not useful for seriously ill patients. Convalescent plasma does not reduce the risk of death in patients suffering from COVID-19, according to a study. People receiving the therapy are found to be experiencing more adverse events as compared to the ones who are receiving standard care. This...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN TV

Study finds you need fewer than 10,000 steps each day to keep your heart healthy

CHICAGO — Taking 7,000 steps a day during middle age can keep a person’s arteries healthy and reduce their risk of death by up to 70%, a new study concludes. The findings by researchers from across the United States suggest that this lower number is still enough to protect against serious heart complications — rather than the common recommendation of 10,000 steps per day.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
MedicalXpress

Steps every day could lead to longer life

Miami publicist Robin Diamond is "step-obsessed." She aims for 10,000-plus steps every day using her Apple watch and even bought a treadmill during the COVID-19 quarantine to make sure she reaches her daily goal. The 43-year-old has lost 15 pounds since April 2019 and feels better than ever before. "Walking...
FITNESS
WSYX ABC6

Coffee may reduce risk of death from stroke and heart disease

UNDATED (CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - Your daily coffee habit might allow you to live a longer life. A new study suggests up to three cups of coffee a day can lower your risk for stroke and death from cardiovascular disease. University researchers in Budapest recently presented their study at the European...
DRINKS
WTAX

About 7,000 steps each day can lead to a longer life

A new study suggests that simply being on your feet more throughout the day can add years to your life. Participants who took about 7,000 steps a day had a 50% to 70% lower risk of dying from all causes during after 11 years of follow-up when compared with people who took fewer steps each day. These findings held for Black and white middle-aged men and women. And quicker steps weren’t necessarily any better, the study showed. Step intensity, or the number of steps per minute, didn’t influence the risk of dying. The research wasn’t designed to say how, or even if, taking more steps reduced the chances of dying. But “exercise can reduce cardiovascular risk by improving blood pressure, reducing cholesterol, improvement of hyperglycemia [blood sugar] in diabetes, and contributing to weight reduction,” said the study author. Experts say that adding a 20-minute walk each day is a great start.
FITNESS
studyfinds.org

Walking pace may predict risk of death in cancer survivors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cancer survivors who walk at a slow pace may be putting themselves in greater danger than their peers who move much faster. A recent study finds the risk of death increases among cancer patients who move at a slow pace. Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis say that while the act of walking is not the cause of death, the slower pace appears to have a link to death among survivors of more than nine different types of cancerous tumors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
marthastewart.com

Taking 7,000 Steps Each Day—Instead of the Previously Recommended 10,000—Can Help Reduce Heart Disease Risks

This lesser amount of steps cuts chances of death by 70 percent in middle-age adults, according to a new study. While it's been long believed that walking at least 10,000 steps a day is important for our overall health, you might not need to get to that number in order to improve your wellness. According to a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, getting to 7,000 steps on a daily basis can protect the heart against artery complications and lessen chances of death by 70 percent in middle-age adults.
FITNESS
Medical News Today

Taking 7,000 steps or more a day may lower mortality risk

One way to measure physical activity is to look at the number of steps a person takes each day. New research suggests that people who take 7,000 steps or more each day may have a lower mortality risk than those who take fewer steps. Lifestyle recommendations from public health officials...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy