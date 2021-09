MINNEAPOLIS — If only Ryan Jeffers had somehow been able to play both games of Tuesday's doubleheader, the Twins might have come out with a sweep instead of a split. The catcher went 3-for-3 in the second game, ramping up his production with each at-bat: a single in the second inning, a two-RBI double in the fourth and a two-run homer in the sixth. He drove the Twins to a 6-3 victory at Target Field in front of an announced crowd of 18,905. But the afternoon's 3-1 loss — with Ben Rortvedt catching — had already officially eliminated the Twins from the postseason.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO