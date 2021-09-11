Subway Employee Suspended After Video Shows Her Defending Herself From Armed Robber (UPDATE)

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man had been shot in Beltzhoover and took himself to the hospital where he ultimately died on Wednesday evening. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, police were alerted via ShotSpotter for multiple rounds fired in the 100 block of Climax Street. Detectives in the area saw a vehicle believed to be headed to the hospital with a victim who had suffered a critical gunshot wound. Officers escorted the vehicle to the emergency bay of the hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead inside the hospital. He was identified as 26-year-old Daniel Brice of Pittsburgh. Detectives found several shell casings in the 100 block of Climax Street. No suspect has been named.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO