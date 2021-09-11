Subway Employee Suspended After Video Shows Her Defending Herself From Armed Robber (UPDATE)
UPDATED 9/14, 11:10 a.m. ET: Araceli Sotelo spoke to TMZ, saying she fears for her safety since the armed robber at Subway took her purse, which contains her ID and address. “What could happen to me if this guy’s just still out like, waiting for me? You know, he hasn’t been caught yet, what if he’s looking for me? He knows where I live, he has all my belongings. I’m personally, I’m really scared,” she said.www.complex.com
