20th anniversary of September 11 attacks
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a wreath laying ceremony at National 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon in Washington, DC on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Photo by Yuri Gripas/ photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
