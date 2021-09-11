‘Malignant’ Movie Review: What the Hell Did We Just Watch?!

Calling Mayday an escapist fantasy is pretty accurate since much of what’s seen in the trailer is what a lot of people might deny would ever be possible. Stories like this tend to remind me of Sleeping Beauties, which is the opposite really but is still relevant enough to discuss since it deals with men and women being separated in some manner and shows the results of such a separation. The overall feeling is that some people believe that one gender will be completely peaceful and the other will tend to fall apart and create even more problems without the other gender to keep them in check in a variety of ways. Much like Sleeping Beauties though, it would appear that Mayday views men in a rather pitiful and negative light, though it doesn’t exactly paint the ladies as heroes either. The main character in the movie, Ana, eventually realizes that the women she’s thrown in with, who gladly lure men to their deaths in a few different ways, are no better than the wicked men that they’ve decided to stand against.

