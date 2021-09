Most Americans remember where they were 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. But Tom O'Neil remembers more than most. O'Neil knew someone, a relative and a North Iowa resident, who was a pilot at the time. The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, a flight the relative piloted departed San Francisco. Shortly after, news hit that the United Airlines Flight 11 had struck the World Trade Center in New York City.