If we’ve learned anything over the past 18 months, it’s that being divided isn’t necessarily good. It certainly isn’t much fun. Over the weekend, we were reminded that “together” – in a general sense – is better than “apart.” You know the saying: United we stand; divided we fall. As tragic as the events of 9-11 were, there was an undeniable silver lining: Americans were instantly and fiercely drawn together. We were all on the same team. We stood. We didn’t fall.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO