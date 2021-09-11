CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmond, IA

Mark R. Nelson

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark R. Nelson, 67, of Belmond, Iowa, died on August 24, 2021. He was born in Belmond on May 26, 1954 to Reuben and Eleonore (Gudim) Nelson. He was born in Belmond and graduated from Belmond High School. He and was a farmer and lifelong resident of Belmond. Mark was a kind and caring man who was always available to anyone who needed his help. He could fix just about anything from farm equipment, cars, motorcycles, home repairs/remodeling and computers. He enjoyed working with the Belmond Historical Museum doing various projects. One of his favorites was scanning old glass photo slides and photos which he shared on the Facebook page – You know you are from Belmond, IA if you remember….. He was a member of the St. Olaf Cemetery board. Mark was always a devoted husband to his wife especially when she was ill. He had a soft place in his heart for animals. We will miss the mischievous twinkle in his eyes and the great stories of his adventures.

