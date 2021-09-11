Salesforce said it will help employees leave Texas due to abortion law

(CNN) — A federal judge on Wednesday set a hearing date for October 1 to consider a request from the Justice Department to freeze a Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The order, from Judge Robert Pitman of the Western District of Texas, means that...
(CNN) — Donald Trump is, at root, just an overgrown kid. And not in any good way. Trump's childishness shines through in an excerpt from the soon-to-be released book by authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa detailing the then-President's attempts to cajole then-Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 election.
(CNN) — Immediately after Gavin Newsom beat back a recall effort, Democratic officials in California called for reforms to the process that commanded weeks of attention and cost $276 million -- only to result in a landslide victory for a governor who was up for reelection in 14 months anyway.
A federal judge in October will hear the Biden administration's efforts to block Texas' new law banning most abortions, which is already putting a strain on clinics and patients in the two weeks since it took effect.U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an appointee of President Barack Obama will decide whether to grant a temporary hold that could allow Texas clinics to resume performing abortions on most patients. Currently under the new law, abortions in Texas are now prohibited once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks. Supporters of the law known as Senate Bill 8...
After announcing their lawsuit last week, the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday evening filed for an immediate injunction to halt Texas' enforcement of their restrictive law banning most abortions in the state. "The State of Texas adopted S.B. 8 to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights," the DOJ says...
The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to decide on whether vigilantes can enforce a ban on abortion while a ban on abortion is clearly unconstitutional until Roe v. Wade is overturned. Therefore, anyone in the country who wants to sue someone who helps with an abortion can get $10,000 and the right to sue for legal fees. This work-around abdication of law by the Supreme Court can work in many ways.
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — During the late night hours on September 14 the Department of Justice filed an emergency order, asking a federal court to temporarily halt the new Texas law that bans most abortions in the state while it decides the case. The law, known as SB8, prohibits abortions once...
Biden administration begins what’s likely to be a long battle. Supreme Court has so far refused to block the measure, S.B. 8. The U.S. Justice Department asked for an emergency court order to block a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas, the first of what is likely to be an extended legal battle that reaches all the way to the Supreme Court.
A California-based public relations firm is offering its Texas-based employees $10,000 to help them move out of the state in response to a new Texas law that cuts off abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. Bospar, a tech public relations agency out of San Francisco, made the announcement last...
DALLAS — The Justice Department late Tuesday night filed filed a request for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction against Texas’ fetal heartbeat abortion law banning abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The filing comes just days after the Biden administration sued Texas to block the...
Republican lawmakers in red states across the country are at work on legislation that replicates the restrictive Texas abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop it from taking effect. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher, we consider why the nation's highest court stayed its hand and...
“[Texas’s Senate Bill 8] is un-American. This is undemocratic. This does not comport in any way, shape or form with the rule of law as we know it. It’s an incredibly dangerous and slippery slope for this country to go down.”. —Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. On Thursday, September 9,...
The U.S. Supreme Court’s unwillingness to step in to prevent Senate Bill 8 from taking effect—Texas’s patently unconstitutional law banning nearly all abortions in the state—has rightfully garnered widespread attention, outrage, and anguish. S.B. 8 creates a series of quasi-criminal prohibitions on abortions to further Texas’s stated interest in “protecting...
Any Texas employees of Salesforce affected by the state’s new anti-abortion law can relocate on the company’s dime along with their families, the tech firm said in a statement this week after legislation went into effect that only allows abortions before most women know they are pregnant. The software giant...
WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department lawsuit aimed at derailing Texas' new abortion law won't immediately alter the landscape for abortion clinics or women seeking to end pregnancies after six weeks. But the status quo has already changed dramatically since Senate Bill 8 took effect Sept. 1. Abortions are down at...
AUSTIN, Texas — Bospar, a California-based public relations agency, is paying for its staff members who live in Texas to relocate to “ensure they have control of their reproductive health.”. The agency announced its Texas Relocation Plan in response to Texas’s new abortion law. The law bans abortions after a...
We cannot say enough bad things about Texas Senate Bill 8. First and foremost, it prohibits abortion at a point in pregnancy so early that many women do not even know they are pregnant. But don’t sleep another deplorable provision of the law: It also curtails access to counsel for those hoping to challenge this blatantly unconstitutional infringement on the right to choose.
