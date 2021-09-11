CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Salesforce said it will help employees leave Texas due to abortion law

By Ramishah Maruf
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago

Salesforce announced that it will assist its employees and their families if they want to leave Texas after the state passed the nation's most restrictive abortion law.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Donald Trump's laughably childish threat to Mike Pence

(CNN) — Donald Trump is, at root, just an overgrown kid. And not in any good way. Trump's childishness shines through in an excerpt from the soon-to-be released book by authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa detailing the then-President's attempts to cajole then-Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 election.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Atlanta, TX
The Independent

EXPLAINER: The Texas abortion's law swift impact, and future

A federal judge in October will hear the Biden administration's efforts to block Texas' new law banning most abortions, which is already putting a strain on clinics and patients in the two weeks since it took effect.U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an appointee of President Barack Obama will decide whether to grant a temporary hold that could allow Texas clinics to resume performing abortions on most patients. Currently under the new law, abortions in Texas are now prohibited once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks. Supporters of the law known as Senate Bill 8...
U.S. POLITICS
abc11.com

DOJ files for immediate injunction to halt enforcement of Texas abortion law

After announcing their lawsuit last week, the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday evening filed for an immediate injunction to halt Texas' enforcement of their restrictive law banning most abortions in the state. "The State of Texas adopted S.B. 8 to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights," the DOJ says...
TEXAS STATE
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: The Supreme Court and the Texas abortion law

The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to decide on whether vigilantes can enforce a ban on abortion while a ban on abortion is clearly unconstitutional until Roe v. Wade is overturned. Therefore, anyone in the country who wants to sue someone who helps with an abortion can get $10,000 and the right to sue for legal fees. This work-around abdication of law by the Supreme Court can work in many ways.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Green
Person
Marc Benioff
bloomberglaw.com

DoJ Seeks Emergency Court Order Blocking Texas Anti-Abortion Law

Biden administration begins what’s likely to be a long battle. Supreme Court has so far refused to block the measure, S.B. 8. The U.S. Justice Department asked for an emergency court order to block a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas, the first of what is likely to be an extended legal battle that reaches all the way to the Supreme Court.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinic#Cnbc#Senate#The Supreme Court#The Justice Department#Slack#Cnn Business#Salesforce Towers#House Of Representatives#H B 531#The Match Group#Mtch#Twitter#Hewlett Packard#Cnn Com
wosu.org

Ramifications Of Texas' Abortion Law

Republican lawmakers in red states across the country are at work on legislation that replicates the restrictive Texas abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop it from taking effect. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher, we consider why the nation's highest court stayed its hand and...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Countersuing Litigants Under the Texas Anti-Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court’s unwillingness to step in to prevent Senate Bill 8 from taking effect—Texas’s patently unconstitutional law banning nearly all abortions in the state—has rightfully garnered widespread attention, outrage, and anguish. S.B. 8 creates a series of quasi-criminal prohibitions on abortions to further Texas’s stated interest in “protecting...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Arkansas Online

Texas said to see early effects of abortion law

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department lawsuit aimed at derailing Texas' new abortion law won't immediately alter the landscape for abortion clinics or women seeking to end pregnancies after six weeks. But the status quo has already changed dramatically since Senate Bill 8 took effect Sept. 1. Abortions are down at...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

The Texas Abortion Law Sleeper Issue: It Limits Access to Counsel

We cannot say enough bad things about Texas Senate Bill 8. First and foremost, it prohibits abortion at a point in pregnancy so early that many women do not even know they are pregnant. But don’t sleep another deplorable provision of the law: It also curtails access to counsel for those hoping to challenge this blatantly unconstitutional infringement on the right to choose.
LAW
CNN

CNN

650K+
Followers
99K+
Post
535M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy