Salesforce said it will help employees leave Texas due to abortion law

A federal judge in October will hear the Biden administration's efforts to block Texas' new law banning most abortions, which is already putting a strain on clinics and patients in the two weeks since it took effect.U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an appointee of President Barack Obama will decide whether to grant a temporary hold that could allow Texas clinics to resume performing abortions on most patients. Currently under the new law, abortions in Texas are now prohibited once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks. Supporters of the law known as Senate Bill 8...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO