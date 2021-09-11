CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say

 5 days ago

Authorities are asking for help in finding a 36-year-old woman who was last seen more than a week ago in La Porte.

Josefa Vela was last seen leaving her home off Scotch Moss Lane on Sept. 1, according to the La Porte Police Department.

Officials said she was driving a 2015 black Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plates MCW6430.

Vela has not been seen or heard from since then.

Police described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She also has visible tattoos on her arms and neck of the name "Johnny David Villarreal."

If you know any information, you are urged to contact Det. Breeding at 281-842-3132.

Jones901
5d ago

That’s a big woman!! No one don’t got her only her ex boyfriend or a friend that knows her, cause a woman with a lager size it will be a fight to get her, so someone close to her pulled that off.

