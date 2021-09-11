CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Police: Slain teen was shot multiple times in Petersburg

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
PETERSBURG, Va. -- An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Petersburg Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers said the shooting happened at the intersection of Grigg and Church streets.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times after altercation with another man.

The critically injured man was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

Officials said that the victim has been identified, but that his name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Police have not released a suspect description nor have officers made any arrests in the case.

"We are in the early stages of the investigation," officials with the police department wrote on Facebook around 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or use P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

