Biden's vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges

By Associated Press
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQEFj_0btJy2k700

President Joe Biden's administration is gearing up for another major clash between federal and state rule over its sweeping new vaccine requirements that have Republican governors threatening lawsuits.

But while many details about the rules remain unknown, some experts say Biden appears to be on firm legal ground to issue the directive in the name of protecting employee safety.

Republicans swiftly denounced the mandate that could impact 100 million Americans as government overreach and vowed to sue.

If they follow through, it would become another test of state power versus federal power over rules not meant to be enforced daily, but rather to have its intended effect by threat.

