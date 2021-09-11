CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

20 Years After 9/11 Black Communities Bear The Burden of Surveillance

By Anoa Changa
NewsOne
NewsOne
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3xAf_0btJxwbz00
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Twenty years after 9/11 and the surveillance apparatus continues to traumatize Black and other communities of color. I remember in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 thinking about the movie “The Siege.”

It was a favorite in our household. What Denzel movie isn’t? Released three years before 9/11, Denzel Washington’s “The Siege” painted a picture of what could happen to Black and other Muslims in the tri-state area if another major attack happened on U.S. soil.

While 9/11 did not result in the mass internment of Black and other Muslims in New York City, it did usher in a new age of tactics weaponized against our communities. A 2017 article in the Boston Review described the intersection of being Black and Muslim post-9/11.

“To be a black Muslim today is to be part of wide cross-section of U.S. Muslims of African descent, U.S.-born and immigrants, who are subjected to a double burden of state violence: as black people and as Muslims,” read the article. “They are subjected to the war on crime and the War on Terror, to surveillance, aggressive policing, and systematic civil rights violations.”

That increase in surveillance, aggressive policing, and systematic civil rights violations wasn’t just limited to Black Muslims. Black communities across the board experienced the impact of the increased militarization of police departments across the country and over-reliance on surveillance measures.

And police departments across the country benefited from surplus military gear long before 9/11. The War on Drugs was followed by tough-on-crime policies of the 1990s armed police departments. But after 9/11, the increased capabilities, including coordination with big tech to exploit user information across sites to target organizers of color, exploded.

Under the cover of “domestic security,” local law enforcement agencies have been found to use these tactics against Black and Brown communities. The L.A. Taco recently reported the Los Angeles Police Department collaborating with the tech company Dataminr to “monitor” racial justice activists during protests last summer.

Dataminr is one of several companies that have come under fire for aiding in the social monitoring of activists and people who attend protests. As the Brennan Center documented last year, monitoring social media led people to be incorrectly tagged as gang members in unreliable registries.

Facial recognition and gunshot detection systems are just two of the ways big technology continues to lay siege to Black communities. A recent campaign launched by the Action Center on Race and the Economy highlights the intersection of big tech and the global war on terror. An earlier report from the Action Center dug into the rise and reach of surveillance technology as a part of 21st century policing.

“Adopted for use as police ‘reforms,’ sophisticated electronics and tech capabilities do not address the unchecked power and ballooning budgets of local police departments,” read an overview to the report. “Instead, they open the door for law enforcement to monitor communities while private companies profit from sales and contracts.”

According to a report from the Movement for Black Lives, the federal government intervened in over 300 cases between August 2020 and October 2020 involving people arrested during racial justice protests. Under the prior administration, Black and other organizers committed to racial justice were treated as enemy number one, escalating prior government action.

Related to government actions to criminalize protest, Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature took extreme measures. Earlier this week, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Florida anti-protest from going into effect for the time being. Passed under the guise of preventing attacks on democracy like the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, such legislation was squarely aimed at Black protestors.

While seemingly different instances, all the examples discussed herein are connected by the larger thread of weaponized fear post-9/11, from the federal government on down, unchecked power in the name of “domestic security” and “public safety” has allowed for the monster to grow.

As another year of commemoration goes by and more ‘Never forget’ messages are posted, we shouldn’t forget that part of the legacy that continues to inflict unbalanced attacks on Black and other communities experiencing injustice. The trauma and horror felt 20 years ago cannot be used to justify turning a blind eye to the ongoing attacks that target people in the present.

Comments / 102

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Society
State
Florida State
NewsOne

Boston Moves Closer To Electing First Non-White Male Mayor, But She Won’t Be Black

Boston moved closer to electing its first non-white male mayor in city history following the primary election on Tuesday. But that person will not be Black, as voters rejected the campaign of acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey, who became the first woman and first Black person to lead the nearly 400-year-old city after now-former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was confirmed as President Joe Biden’s U.S. Secretary of Labor in March.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
NewsOne

Banana Taped To Black Students’ Dorm Room At Memphis College Sparks Outrage

One thing about racists: They have absolutely run out of new ways to express their racism. Last week, a banana was found taped to the dorm room door of two Black students at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, in what students allege was an act of racial aggression. Now, Black students and alumni are calling on the school’s officials to do more than release some bare-minimum obligatory statement of condemnation regarding the incident.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#9 11#Black Communities#Legislature#Racial Injustice#The Boston Review#Black And Muslim#U S Muslims#African#Black Muslims#The L A Taco#The Brennan Center#The Action Center On Race#Republican#Capitol
NewsOne

9/11 Broke Me And It Took Over A Decade To Heal

Hello, My name is Bilal Ghassan Shakoor Morris. Why I am telling you my entire name will become more important later. Like every adult in America, I too have a 9/11 story. It’s sad, it’s real, and it’s relatable. Even though I didn’t lose anyone I knew personally, I lost...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy