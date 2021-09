NATCHEZ —Three years after graduating from Troy University, former Natchez wide receiver Sidney Davis is now leading the offensive attack for Natchez High School. “It’s big to come back and invest in where I come from,” Davis said. “I know how hard it is for these kids, just for them to get their name out there and get exposure. I wanted to come back and help my community.”

