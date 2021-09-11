Eastvale unveils 9/11 monument with Twin Towers sculpture
Observers of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 gathered in front of an Eastvale fire station early Saturday morning, Sept. 11, for the unveiling of a new monument. The 13-foot-tall memorial features a dark gray, metal sculpture of New York City’s Twin Towers, rising from a pentagon base with the inscription, “9-11-2001 Never Forget.” At night, the memorial will be illuminated with a blue light, designer Jackie Case said.www.dailybulletin.com
