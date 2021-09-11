CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pahokee, Canal Point and Fremd Village-Padgett Island. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

