CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Enough with the GDP — it's time to measure genuine progress

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eL85l_0btJx77X00
© Getty Images

GDP growth is up. Time to celebrate! Then GDP growth is down again. Time to panic?

These gyrations aren’t uncommon, and we have just been through one. A few weeks ago, President Biden boasted about achieving the highest economic growth rate in nearly 40 years. Now Wall Street says the economy is growing at a far slower rate. The inability to predict GDP growth accurately has just led the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to stop publishing its real time forecasts.

But why should anybody care one way or the other? The truth is, gross domestic product (GDP) is a metric that has little to do with the economic wellbeing of American households. Its growth, or lack thereof, can be either a good sign or a bad sign. As many scholars and politicians have said for decades, it’s time to dethrone GDP as the nation’s leading economic indicator.

It has been the most prominent measure of economic health since World War II, but was never designed for that purpose. GDP tells us important information about the level and value of production, consumption, trade, government spending and national income. But when it grows, it does not necessarily mean anyone is better off.

GDP grows when people spend more on college tuition and medical insurance without any corresponding increases in the quality of education or health care. It grows when prison construction booms and more money is spent on incarcerating otherwise productive workers for harmless missteps. It grows when prime farm and forest lands are paved over and replaced with strip malls and oversized houses for the wealthy. It grows when those at the very top of the economic food chain add to their vast share of global wealth even while real incomes of the majority of the population decline. The top 10 percent of wealth holders in the U.S. now control 70 percent of the nation’s wealth.

In 1968, Robert Kennedy put the case against GDP succinctly when he said that it “measures everything except that which is worthwhile.” Despite this, politicians generally still act as though GDP growth is the Holy Grail whose magic will keep the electorate happy.

But that may be about to change. In late July, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) and five House cosponsors introduced legislation designed to move federal agencies away from GDP and towards a metric that has been thoroughly vetted by economists, adopted by law or executive action in Maryland, Washington State and Vermont, and calculated by researchers for all 50 states — the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI). The bill – the Genuine Progress Indicator Act of 2021 (H.R. 4894) — would require federal agencies to use the GPI alongside GDP when reporting on the state of the U.S. economy, forecasting its growth, and analyzing the economic impact of budgets, policy initiatives, programs and legislation. Unlike GDP, the Genuine Progress Indicator is designed to measure economic performance from the perspective of ordinary American households, not corporations or Wall Street investors.

Use of the GPI in federal decision-making processes would correct many of the shortcomings of relying on GDP by differentiating between government and consumer expenditures that are welfare-enhancing (e.g., homes for the houseless and modern infrastructure) vs. those that go toward paying for market failures (e.g., climate disasters and overpriced prescriptions).

The GPI also captures the vast economic contributions from the non-market sector which GDP ignores, such as the value of volunteering, unpaid care work, modern infrastructure and protected natural areas. Unlike GDP, it factors in inequality by counting gains for those least well off more than gains for billionaires, based on well-established economic principles of declining marginal benefits of income, wealth and consumption.

The GPI also factors in costs which are otherwise treated as “externalities” and ignored by GDP and other analysis: namely the damaging economic consequences of unsustainable production and consumption patterns, including the costs of climate change, deforestation, pollution, homelessness, crime and family breakdown, to name a few. Economic textbooks have discussed and quantified such externalities for generations. It’s high time to incorporate them into official economic calculations.

The GPI gives us a rational measurement of the nation’s economic health, performance and impact. Unlike GDP, it can tell us reliably whether real, meaningful growth that helps the vast majority of Americans is taking place or not. That’s essential for making good economic policy choices, whether those choices are ultimately fiscally conservative or progressive. That’s why the Genuine Progress Indicator Act of 2021 should get strong bipartisan support and be enacted quickly.

That way, when politicians tout government statistics showing robust growth, it really will be time to celebrate.

John Talberth, Ph.D., is president and senior economist of Center for Sustainable Economy, www.sustainable-economy.org and lead author in a recent publication updating the GPI methodology.

Comments / 0

Related
Levi Mikula

Atlanta Fed's GDP Now Forecast Slashed by 41%

On September 9th, the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bureau published their GDP Now forecast for the third quarter of 2021. This is their seasonally adjusted annual rate for what they think the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) will grow by in the current quarter. Originally they were projecting a growth rate of 6.2%. On September 9th, they slashed that by 41%, down to 3.7% growth.
hotelnewsresource.com

August America's Monthly GDP Rose

US monthly GDP “rose to its highest mark in its 63 years history, according to monthly national accounts platform, America’s monthly GDP, maintained and updated for 752 months, from January 1959 to now, August 2021, which became history a few days ago” said Professor Evangelos Otto Simos, Editor-in-Chief. America's real monthly GDP rose at a month-to-month annualized rate of 2.7 percent in August to a record high $19,564 billion, following an increase of 5.4 percent in July," Simos added.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
Fast Company

The world is aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. It’s time to admit it’s not enough

Thirty-three years ago, on a sweltering summer day in 1988, NASA scientist James Hansen stood up in front of Congress and testified about an existential threat to the planet: The climate was changing. Heat-trapping gases from fossil fuels were pushing up the global temperature and would lead to more extreme heat and drought in the future. It wasn’t the first warning about the problem, but it helped spur a response. Even George H.W. Bush, campaigning for president at the time, pledged to take on the “greenhouse effect.” The same year, the United Nations launched the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, also known as the IPCC.
ENVIRONMENT
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: $1100 Golden State Payments Coming, New Petition Calls for $600 for SSDI, SSA Recipients

Are SSDI and SSA recipients included in the Golden State stimulus check budget? Unfortunately, the state excluded these beneficiaries from the fourth stimulus check payment. An ongoing online petition argued granting them equal rights. To counter pandemic difficulties, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the Golden State Stimulus program for eligible Californians....
POLITICS
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilhan Omar
theeastcountygazette.com

Congress’ Long Break is Over: Stimulus Checks Coming Back?

After Congress’ summer break ends, questions about COVID-19 stimulus packages start to rise again. However, as those in charge say that the economy is slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels, lawmakers reportedly have so many other things to focus on including the Afghanistan crisis, reproductive rights, the federal debt ceiling and the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget proposal.
theurbannews.com

SNAP Benefits Will Increase

The Biden administration has approved the largest permanent expansion of food benefits in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Thanks to a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the maximum SNAP benefit will climb to $835 a month for a family of four, an increase of 21%, beginning October 1, 2021. The resulting cost adjustment is the first time the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975, reflecting notable shifts in the food marketplace and consumers’ circumstances over the past 45 years.
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

Why aren't the unvaccinated getting their shots?

With COVID-19 cases flooding emergency rooms and deaths on the rise among the unvaccinated, Northeastern researchers wanted to know why a sizable portion of the United States remained weary of or flat-out opposed to vaccines. In their first direct questioning of unimmunized people, researchers learned that wide-ranging concerns about the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Gdp#U S Economy#The Federal Reserve Bank#D Minn#House#H R 4894#Gpi#Americans
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$300 Weekly Unemployment Benefit Might Be Extended Until February 2022, Here’s Why

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, stated during a virtual townhall Tuesday that she wants pandemic-era unemployment insurance programs extended until February 2022. Democratic Lawmaker Will Introduce a Bill that Extends $300 Unemployment Benefit. In a recently published article in CNBC, the Democratic congresswoman has said that she would propose legislation to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Karl Rove reveals where Afghan refugees are being resettled, and why

Fox News contributor Karl Rove weighed in on why some Afghan refugees are being settled in battleground states on "Fox News Primetime." KARL ROVE: Well, I’d be concerned a little bit because, for example, I’ve got my little handy map here from Axios. You’re right, 1,000 refugees are going to Florida, but Idaho, which is 1/14th the population of Florida is getting 420. You’re right. There are 1,300 going to Michigan, but there’s 775 going to Nebraska which is a fraction of the size of Michigan. So, I wouldn’t see this as a plot. I am a little bit concerned about why isn’t Delaware doing its fair share? Really, these decisions typically are made between the State Department and Department of Homeland Security based upon a couple of factors, one of which is the ability of resources at the state level to accept these refugees and proper treatment but also looking at —particularly this is a case with the so-called SIV holders — the people who fought alongside us, interpreters, you know, military aides and so forth. They have sponsors and the question is: Where is their sponsor? — The person who’s willing to help make certain that they get settled in the United States and start to make their life here in our country. So, I wouldn’t say this is all sort of, you know, some DNC representative sitting in some weird office in Washington saying, "Let's have these people put in certain states so that 15 years from now, 18 years from now, if they become U.S. citizens, that they’ll vote Democrat in a battleground state for us. I think it’s not that — not that underhanded.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
ECONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

337K+
Followers
37K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy