‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 12: Release Date, Spoilers, What To Expect

A teaser poster and the release period for the upcoming Bob’s Burgers movie have been announced. 20th Century Studios took to social media to confirm that The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be hitting theaters during Memorial Day Weekend 2022. Showrunner Loren Bouchard told EW that they want the film — which he is also directing — to play in cinemas, but the COVID-19 pandemic is proving that move to be difficult. “We talked about [streaming] as it pertains to the movie and we decided we really want the movie to come out in theaters because Bob’s is already on TV,” he said. “Of course, we want everyone to be able to safely see it in movie theaters. We don’t want anyone to put themselves at risk. But assuming there’s a point at which everyone can go back to theaters safely, we’re excited about Bob’s the movie being seen in the theater, in the dark with other people, because that’s something we’ve never been able to do before. That’s the main course that we’re delivering to people, in this case.”

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO