Ex-ESPN host Mike Golic joins NBC’s Peacock

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Former NFL defensive lineman Mike Golic signed on with Peacock as a football analyst.

Golic, who spent more than 20 years with ESPN, will appear every Monday during the NFL season on “Pro Football Talk” with Mike Florio. They will analyze Sunday games and discuss other news from around the NFL.

The first appearance for Golic, 58, will be Monday. “Pro Football Talk” streams live on Peacock’s NBC Sports on Peacock channel from 7 to 9 a.m. ET weekdays.

Amazon reportedly front-runner for NFL Sunday Ticket at staggering price

A member of the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame, Golic paired with Mike Greenberg from 2000-17 on ESPN’s “Mike and Mike” before teaming with Trey Wingo on “Golic & Wingo,” which ended last year.

Golic spent nine seasons in the NFL after the Houston Oilers selected him in the 10th round of the 1985 draft. He also played with the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

–Field Level Media

