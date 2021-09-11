CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Detroit Tigers place Matthew Boyd (elbow) on IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JD3f6_0btJwz5700

After he was scratched from his scheduled start Friday, the Detroit Tigers placed left-hander Matthew Boyd on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left elbow soreness.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers recalled left-hander Ian Krol from Triple-A Toledo.

Boyd, 30, is 3-8 with a 3.89 ERA in 15 starts this season and had previously missed more than a month with left arm discomfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jOC1_0btJwz5700 Also Read:
What is the fastest pitch ever in MLB history?

In seven major league seasons with the Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays, Boyd is 37-62 in 149 appearances (145 starts) with a 4.96 ERA.

Krol, 30, had 12 relief appearances for the Tigers earlier this season, posting a 5.11 ERA. He is 8-6 with a 4.54 ERA in 237 relief appearances over seven seasons with the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Tigers.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Boyd scheduled to start for Tigers at Reds

LINE: Reds -202, Tigers +170; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. The Reds are 37-32 on their home turf. Cincinnati is hitting a collective batting average of .250 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .321.
MLB
Detroit News

Tigers' Matthew Boyd takes his last hacks before DH rule goes universal

Cincinnati — What the heck was Matthew Boyd doing swinging the bat Saturday night?. Yes, he delivered a solid opposite-field base hit in the fourth inning, his third career hit, but given what happened in Milwaukee earlier in the year, the Tigers were hoping he kept the bat on his shoulders.
MLB
MLive.com

Tigers’ Matthew Boyd scratched from tonight’s start, will go on injured list

DETROIT -- Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd was scratched from his planned start on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park. Left-hander Tyler Alexander will start in his place. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Boyd experienced elbow soreness while playing catch on Thursday. He will be placed...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
chatsports.com

Tigers' Matthew Boyd back on IL, will seek further medical evaluations on his ailing elbow

Detroit — The Tigers aren’t completely closing the door on Matthew Boyd pitching again this season, but the odds are stacked hard against that happening. “He’s going to see doctors next week,” manager AJ Hinch said Saturday. “He is scheduled to see Dr. (Keith) Meister in Dallas and then we’ll get further evaluations and opinions and see what’s next for him.”
MLB
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Seabold
Person
Ian Krol
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Matthew Boyd
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.
MLB
WKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#The Detroit Tigers#Triple A#Era#The Washington Nationals#Boston Red Sox
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Jack Morris suspended after on-air comment about Shohei Ohtani

DETROIT — Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris, now a Detroit Tigers broadcaster, was suspended indefinitely for using a racist accent toward Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Morris, 66, made the comment during Tuesday’s game in Detroit between the Tigers and the Angels, the Detroit Free Press reported. He...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Hall of Famer Alan Trammell is back on the Detroit Tigers bench

The Detroit Tigers will host the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-game series beginning on Friday night and a familiar face will be back in the dugout. That familiar face is Hall of Famer Alan Trammell, who will take the place of George Lombard (positive COVID test) and Josh Paul (close contact), who are both currently away from the team.
MLB
99.1 WFMK

The Greatest Detroit Tiger of All Time Was From Fowlerville

Out of the farmlands of Fowlerville was born who many sports experts say was the greatest of all the Detroit Tigers: Charles Gehringer. Born on May 11, 1903, Charlie just couldn’t get into farming as his father was. He shirked his farm chores throughout his grade school & high school years, but he was a star when it came to high school sports – basketball, to be exact. His prowess on the basketball courts landed him a scholarship to the University of Michigan, where he also wound up playing baseball and football.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Exploring Adam Wainwright’s Cy Young chances

Adam Wainwright has been nothing short of dominant for the St. Louis Cardinals this season. Has he been good enough to win his first Cy Young in 2021?. The St. Louis Cardinals have won 10 of the last 11 starts by Adam Wainwright, the National League Pitcher of the Month in August. There’s no question that he has kept the Cardinals in the playoff race, but after this recent stretch of dominating performances, it’s worth asking if he has put himself in the conversation for the NL Cy Young.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy