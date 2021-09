PRICEVILLE — Katelyn Falciani had nine kills and four blocks as Priceville opened area play with a 3-0 win over Saint John Paul II in high school volleyball on Thursday. Falciani added one block and one ace for the Bulldogs, while Zoey Benson had six kills, six digs and three aces. Lacey Clark had 14 digs, and Emma Rehmer had 10 assists, five digs and an ace.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO