CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett came to Baker Mayfield’s defense after his interception in the final minutes of the Browns’ 33-29 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. “Like he’s always said, he’s going to try and make that play. I’m not mad at him for trying at all. I’m going to ride with him wherever he takes us,” he told reporters including Mary Kay Cabot. “At the end of the day, he’s the captain of that side of the ball and I have confidence in anything he puts in the air or whatever his choices are. He’s shown that he can make those plays.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO