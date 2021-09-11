Hays County records 195 recoveries from COVID-19, 78 new cases Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 195 additional recoveries, 78 new lab-confirmed cases, two hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Friday. Hays County considers 1,860 cases active — 117 fewer than Thursday — and there have been 26,669 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,971 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,963 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 10, 2021.