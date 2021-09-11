CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Price Of Running A Business In Cash

Contrary to popular belief, legal cannabis operators do have access to FDIC-insured banking services, including checking accounts, interest-earning accounts, armored car cash pick-up, and fairly priced installment loans. FinCEN itself has provided some guidance on how to bank cannabis, and the Department of Justice (through the Cole Memo priorities) specifically stated that prosecuting state-legal cannabis operators is not a priority.

