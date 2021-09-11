The Price Of Running A Business In Cash

Some borrowers now have a better chance of being accepted for a credit card or personal loan than at the start of the year, a study has found.Credit checking company Experian said more than six in 10 (61%) customers using its “marketplace” – a money and car insurance comparison service – had a credit card offer they had been pre-approved for in August, compared with 47% in January.And 44% of customers had a loan offer they were pre-approved for, up from 33%.As lenders continue to bring competitive products to market consumers have a better chance of being pre-approved for a product...

