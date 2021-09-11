Bob’s Burgers Movie Poster Revealed as Film Confirms 2022 Release
The 2022 Bob’s Burgers Movie poster is here! The Belchers are back and fans will be able to see their favorite dysfunctional family in theaters this coming memorial day. On September 10th, the official Bob’s Burgers account announced the release date along with a new poster. The tweet stated “Let’s get this PATTY started! The #BobsBurgers Movie, coming to theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022!” Fans responded with enthusiasm as the movie has been in production for a while.thenerdstash.com
