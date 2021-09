Utah Jazz (Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports) Matt Thomas may now find more opportunities than he did with the Utah Jazz. Some Utah Jazz enthusiasts hoped to see more of Matt Thomas down the homestretch of the 2020-21 season. After all, the franchise traded a second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors in March for his services, only to seemingly forget the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter existed on the end of the bench.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO