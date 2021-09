The Museum of Illusions is one of the most mind-boggling places someone can go that’s full of exhibits of all kinds that are very interactive. The museum is in Union Station in Kansas City and sits on the ground floor. They have exhibits that are 3D, mirrored and will make your head spin. The museum is great to take your kids and show them a lot of tricky displays that will make your mind not believe what it’s seeing.

MUSEUMS ・ 3 DAYS AGO