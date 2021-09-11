CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘America’s Got Talent’: 4 ways the Season 16 finale can make history for ‘AGT’

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJ2b2_0btJuYW200

America’s Got Talent ” is TV’s only competition show that embraces all forms of variety acts, whether you’re a singer, a comedian, a magician or anything in between. Throughout its nearly two decades years on the air, seven singers have claimed victory with the others being a mix of ventriloquists, magicians, etc. ( See the “AGT” winners list .) However, there are four specific variety acts that have yet to win the top prize of $1 million and a headline show in Las Vegas. Can any of these acts make history during Season 16 finale on September 15?

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ fans outraged over Peter Rosalita’s shocking elimination [POLL RESULTS]

1. Comedians
Stand-up comics have come close to winning over the years, but none have ever claimed the top trophy. Tom Cotter in Season 7, Taylor Williamson in Season 8 and Drew Lynch in Season 10 were all runners-up on their respective years. Can any of the Season 16 comedians pull through in the end? Both Josh Blue and Gina Brillon were voted into the finals based on America’s votes (as opposed to advancing via the instant save or the judges’ save), which suggests they have lots and lots of fans out there. Is Howie Mandel right that this is the “year of the comic”?

2. Choirs
As mentioned above, there have been seven solo singing champs on “AGT” to date: Bianca Ryan (Season 1), Neal E. Boyd (Season 3), Kevin Skinner (Season 4), Michael Grimm (Season 5), Landau Eugene Murphy Jr . (Season 6), Grace VanderWaal (Season 11) and Kodi Lee (Season 14). But what about singing groups or choirs? None so far. The Millers came close in Season 1, with Detroit Youth Choir being the runner-up in Season 14. Northwell Nurse Choir is the last such group competing in Season 16, and it just so happens to be Howie’s Golden Buzzer.

3. Acrobats
There has never been a winner or runner-up on “America’s Got Talent” that excelled because of their acrobatic skills, however Zurcaroh in Season 13 came close with all of their high-flying energy. And Duo Transcend made it into the Top 10 of Season 13 and will next be seen at the “AGT” Las Vegas show at the Luxor Hotel. We’d love to see an eye-popping danger act win one day along the likes of current contenders Aidan Bryant or World Taekwondo Demo. Team , the latter of which is Terry Crews ‘ Golden Buzzer, but is this their year?

4. Quick-change artists
For those with long memories, David & Dania were the first quick-changers to appear on “AGT,” making it all the way to the Top 10 (after previously being cut in the semifinals and then being brought back as a wildcard). The next such act to make an impression was Sos & Victoria in Season 11, though were cut in the quarterfinals. This year, Heidi Klum ‘s Golden Buzzer Lea Kyle is hoping to make history for quick-change artists. She stands apart from the rest by creating all of her own dresses and filling her act with magic tricks.

The 10 finalists for “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 are: comedian Josh Blue, comedian Gina Brillon, chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir, aerialist Aidan Bryant, martial artists World Taekwondo Demo. Team, quick-change artist Lea Kyle, magician Dustin Tavella , singer Jimmie Herrod , singer Brooke Simpson and opera girl Victory Brinker . Speaking of 9-year-old Victory, she could make history of her own as she’d be the youngest winner ever, beating the record of 11-year-old Bianca Ryan in the first season.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘AGT’?

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “America’s Got Talent” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
INTERNET
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Simpson
Person
Bianca Ryan
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Kodi Lee
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Grace Vanderwaal
Person
Drew Lynch
talesbuzz.com

Another shocking ‘AGT’ result leaves Simon Cowell ‘absolutely gutted’

The second live semifinals results show of America’s Got Talent Season 16 aired Wednesday, and once again, it was a shocker — maybe even more shocking than last Wednesday’s elimination night. For the second week in a row, two Golden Buzzer acts were in jeopardy, and one of them was actually 9-year-old opera prodigy Victory Brinker, who’d made history earlier this season when she received the series’ first-ever group Golden Buzzer from host Terry Crews and all four judges.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

How America's Got Talent's Dustin Tavella Felt After The Howie Mandel Mishap, And What The Judges Didn't Get About His Magic Act

Spoilers ahead for the results episode of the first round of America's Got Talent Season 16 semi-finals. America's Got Talent is hurtling toward the finals of Season 16, which means the crop of remaining competitors has to be cut by more than half. The first night of semi-finals brought back some of the best of the best, including two golden buzzer winners, a wide variety of performances, and a couple of mishaps. Magician Dustin Tavella was one of those who ran into a snag during his performance thanks to a Howie Mandel surprise, but he managed to recover. But was it enough for the finals? The magician shared how he felt after the mishap, and Howie Mandel weighed in on the twist. And that's not all!
TV SHOWS
goodhousekeeping.com

Dustin Tavella Is Who Won 'America's Got Talent' and Josh Blue Fans Are Freaking Out

It’s official: The winner of America’s Got Talent season 16 is magician Dustin Tavella. Dustin first stepped in front of AGT judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel earlier this summer during the audition round. Once Dustin moved on to the next round, he quickly became a fan favorite, despite going up against many equally outstanding performers such as Léa Kyle, Victory Brinker, Aidan Bryant and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde makes moving plea in latest post that leaves fans in awe

 America's Got Talent star Nightbirde has been blown away by the support she's received from people around the world since her debut on the show. The talented singer has been inundated with messages and gifts, including some incredible artwork. And this week, Nightbirde took to Instagram to ask her fans...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agt#Got Talent#America#Acrobats#Reality Tv#Detroit Youth Choir#Northwell Nurse Choir#Sos Victoria#Nbc#Gold Derby
WTRF

AGT provides update on Zanesville singer ‘Nightbirde’

A local singer, who became a favorite to win the NBC hit show ‘ America’s Got Talent’ (AGT) is apparently ‘really ill’. The singer Nightbirde recently removed herself from the competition due to battling cancer. Simon Cowell who is a judge on AGT recently gave an update to People magazine...
ZANESVILLE, OH
talentrecap.com

5 Times Simon Cowell Cried on Talent Shows Proving He Does Have a Heart

As we know, Simon Cowell is no longer as mean as he used to be. In fact, many would consider him to be kind of a softie these days. Cowell, has definitely lightened up over the years. So much so, that he has even broken down over some of the most heartbreaking and heartwarming contestants on talent shows. Here, we will dive in to five times Cowell has cried on the judging panel.
CELEBRITIES
newsbrig.com

Howie Mandel Calls One Act ‘Nothing’

A select few acts managed to shine, but way too many faltered or were overtaken by nerves just one round shy of the finals. It’s the semi-finals on “America’s Got Talent” and that immediately means the toughest cuts of the season are upon us. For the first time, the majority of the remaining acts will be going home.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Most Controversial ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants

Drama in and out of the ballroom! Ever since its debut, Dancing With the Stars has made headlines — sometimes for its eyebrow-raising casting. One of the most controversial decisions by ABC came ahead of season 28 in summer 2019 when Sean Spicer was announced as part of the cast. At the time, many celebrities reacted to the news about the former White House press secretary, including then-host Tom Bergeron.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
CinemaBlend

Last Man Standing And 9 More Cancelled TV Favorites That Won't Be Back This Fall

As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.
TV SERIES
E! News

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

Watch: JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars" Dancing With the Stars has revealed the 15 celebrities who all wannabe the next Mirrorball winner. During the Wednesday, Sept. 8 installment of Good Morning America, ABC unveiled the roster of famous folks competing on the venerable competition show's 30th season. The competition is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 20.
TV SHOWS
purewow.com

Sofía Vergara’s Yellow Dress Very Clearly Stole the Show on ‘America’s Got Talent’

It’s no secret that Sofía Vergara is practically the queen of Instagram selfies. So, we shouldn’t be surprised that she’s done it again. Yesterday, the Modern Family star, 49, shared a never-before-seen photo on Instagram, which was taken on the set of America’s Got Talent. In the photo, Vergara is wearing a gorgeous yellow dress that looks straight off the runway.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sofia Vergara highlights terrifying moment on AGT in new picture

Sofia Vergara has had the time of her life as a judge on the recent season of America's Got Talent, as she's shown with her social media posts. However, her newest snap showcased a moment of genuine terror for the star as she wondered what would happen next and how she would fare.
CELEBRITIES
NJ.com

‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2021 cast: The full list of who’s competing on Season 30

The “Dancing with the Stars” celebrity cast list for Season 30 has been revealed, and it is a star-studded ballroom for the upcoming season. The reality dancing competition announced its full lineup on Wednesday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America” after revealing last month that YouTuber JoJo Siwa and U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee would be competing for the acclaimed Mirror Ball trophy.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
595
Followers
621
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy