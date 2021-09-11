Philadelphia Eagles versus Atlanta: 5 Under-the-radar Falcons to watch

Finally, after their 40th birthday, the Atlanta Falcons seemed to be growing up. They had an outstanding franchise quarterback, incredible talents at skill positions, and a relatively buttoned-up demeanor off the field. They were finally ready to make the long march to a Super Bowl title. But along the way, the Falcons showed us what they were truly becoming: a messenger of chaos that manufactured some of the most catastrophic debacles we’ve ever seen on an NFL field. This is part six of a seven-part series. Written and hosted by Jon Bois and Alex Rubenstein Directed by Jon Bois Produced by Alex Rubenstein Additional contributions by Joe Ali Rights specialist Lindley Sico Secret Base executive producer Will Buikema Secret Base managing editor Ryan Nanni Corrections: 39:00 – There’s one game missing here. In the divisional round of the 1975 playoffs, the Raiders’ Ken Stabler and the Bengals’ Ken Anderson both finished with passer ratings above 110 (121.2 and 110.3, respectively). 46:07 -- This game was in Charlotte. 52:38 -- The Panthers were 6-8 entering this ballgame.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO