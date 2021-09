CHICAGO (CBS) — Never forget. Many haven’t – by honoring 9/11 victims year after year. The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Saturday will be no different, with remembrances happening around the state. CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us to Naperville to explore 20 years of symbolism at one special site. The days may drag by, but Marty Walker never tires of sharing the story behind Naperville’s September 11th memorial. “I’m glad to talk about this steel beam which came from Ground Zero,” Walker said, pointing to the large piece of metal rising from the sculpture. “This is like...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO