Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime Teaser Trailer Released
Fairy Tail has debuted the first teaser trailer for its big sequel anime, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest! Although the run for Hiro Mashima's original Fairy Tail manga came to an end back in 2017 (and the anime followed soon after back in 2019), fans have not been deprived of new stories from this franchise in the slightest. While series creator Mashima himself has move on to a new series, Edens Zero (which is currently enjoying its own anime run) the creator has been pulling double duty with the planning for an official manga sequel for Fairy Tail.comicbook.com
