Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime Teaser Trailer Released

WarnerMedia Kids & Family and DC released today the first promo for the animated mini-series event, Aquaman: King of Atlantis. The new animated series from Warner Bros. Animation presents a reimagining of the iconic DC Super Hero and tells an original tale about Aquaman's first adventures as King of Atlantis. Audiences will follow Aquaman, his royal advisor Vulko, warrior-princess Mera, and a fun roster of characters on epic underwater excursions filled with colorful animations, monstrous creatures, and thrilling battles. The action-packed mini-series will release new episodes weekly on HBO Max beginning Thursday, October 14, 2021. The three-part event begins on Aquaman's first day on the job as King of Atlantis and he's got a lot of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up - Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water-controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time, and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he's the right man for the throne!

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO