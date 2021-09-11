CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime Teaser Trailer Released

Cover picture for the articleFairy Tail has debuted the first teaser trailer for its big sequel anime, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest! Although the run for Hiro Mashima's original Fairy Tail manga came to an end back in 2017 (and the anime followed soon after back in 2019), fans have not been deprived of new stories from this franchise in the slightest. While series creator Mashima himself has move on to a new series, Edens Zero (which is currently enjoying its own anime run) the creator has been pulling double duty with the planning for an official manga sequel for Fairy Tail.

Related
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Highlights Lucy's Taurus Form

One magical Fairy Tail cosplay has put the spotlight on Lucy Heartfilia's powerful Taurus Star Dress form! Fairy Tail might have ended its manga run some time ago (and the anime's run not long after), but fans still celebrate the series to this day because of how much they fell in love with its many characters. At the center of it all was Lucy, who debuted all sorts of looks and makeovers over the course of the series. Sometimes it was just to commemorate a new arc, and sometimes these outfits were the source of her power.
ComicBook

One Piece to Get New Chapter From Nisekoi Creator

One Piece is getting a special new chapter from the creator behind Nisekoi: False Love! As part of its special celebration of its 20th Anniversary and running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for much longer, Eiichiro Oda's original manga series has been getting some fun new makeovers and crossovers from several Shueisha creators to provide a whole new spin on the famous manga. This has included new takes on classic chapters of the series, and a new one is coming our way with the next issue of the magazine from an unexpected creator.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights A Buff Mirko

My Hero Academia has a new fan-favorite character with the rabbit hero Mirko, and while she only appeared briefly in the fifth season of the anime to lend a hand to the number one and number two heroes, Endeavor and Hawks, get ready for the high kicking crime fighter to have a major role in season six. Now, one Cosplayer has managed to give a fresh take on the rabbit hero that definitely looks as if said Cosplayer could jump across skylines and battle the likes of the High-End Nomu that are threatening the world at All For One's request.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Focuses On The Love Hashira, Mitsuri

Demon Slayer spent the final episodes of its first season introducing Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends to the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps known as the Hashira, and while a number of these swordsmen were quite scary even against fellow demon hunters, one, in particular, was far more agreeable to the main players of the series. The Love Hashira, Mitsuri, certainly earned her name when she was first introduced, she will continue to play a role in the anime series moving forward when the second season of the Shonen franchise is set to land later this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hiro Mashima
ComicBook

Gurren Lagann Cosplay Brings Yoko to Life

One awesome Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann cosplay has brought Yoko Littner to life! It's been several years since the series first made its debut, premiering back in 2007, but there's quite a lot of influence that Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann has over the current state of anime today. Not only did the series' director Hiroyuki Imaishi go on to co-found Studio Trigger (which most recently celebrated its tenth anniversary) together with Masahiko Otsuka following the success of series' such as this one for Aniplex, but Gurren Lagann's biggest moments have been shouted out in many anime years later.
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Recreates Sukuna's Bloodiest Look

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has recreated Sukuna's bloodiest look! The major hook of Gege Akutami's original manga series is that not only is Yuji Itadori the main hero for the series (as much as someone can be in the Jujutsu world, anyway), but he's also technically the main villain for the series as well. His entire adventure in the series began when he willfully ingested a powerful cursed item, and in a surprising turn of events, ended up becoming the host body for one of the strongest cursed spriits in this new world he jumped into.
Mac Observer

Wheel of Time Teaser Trailer Available Now

Amazon Prime’s upcoming series and possible rival to Game of Thrones as best fantasy epic ever, Wheel of Time premieres on November 19, 2021. The first teaser trailer for the series is streaming now, and it looks like Sony Pictures is pulling out all the stops. The television adaptation of Robert Jordan‘s New York Times Bestselling books has been a long time coming. Various incarnations of a movie or television adaptation have been announced, then canceled, then re-announced since before the author‘s death in 2007. Now, for fans of the books and newcomers to the story, the wait is almost over. Six episodes make up the first season, and I hear Sony is already filming the second season.
ComicBook

Magi Creator's Orient Anime Confirms Release Window With New Teaser

Orient, the newest anime based on Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic creator Shinobu Ohtaka's original manga series, has confirmed its release window with a new teaser trailer! First announced to be in the works earlier this year (which was great news for fans hoping to see more anime from the Magi creator), Orient was initially confirmed to have a vague 2022 release window. But with the newest update for the series giving us our first look at this new anime in motion, the series has now tightened its release window to January 2022.
International Business Times

'Marvel's Wolverine' Game In Development; Teaser Trailer Released

Logan, the iconic Marvel Comic character known for his adamantium claws and self-healing ability, is featured in the upcoming game "Marvel's Wolverine" developed by Insomniac Games, the same team behind "Spider-Man" and "Ratchet & Clank." Sony unveiled "Marvel's Wolverine" in a surprising announcement at the most recent PlayStation Showcase. According...
industryglobalnews24.com

The Matrix Resurrections teaser launched, trailer will be released on September 9

The release date of Matrix Resurrections is December 22. Keanu Reeves and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are seen in both the teasers. The first trailer of Matrix Resurrections will drop on Thursday, September 9. Warner Bros. has announced with two variants of the trailer. This is because of the iconic blue and red pill metaphor. On Thursday the trailer for The Matrix Resurre....
lrmonline.com

DC Animated Injustice Trailer Released Inspired By Video Game

For years, Nether Realm Studios’ fighting video game Injustice: Gods Among Us is one of the best video games released through Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. It later spawned a best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game. It was a matter of time before Warner Bros. Animation decided to...
darkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: Riz Ahmed In “Encounter”

The first trailer is out for the Riz Ahmed-led new R-rated sci-fi feature “Encounter” which hails from director Michael Pearce (“Beast”) who co-wrote the script with Joe Barton. In the story he plays a decorated Marine who goes on a rescue mission to save his two sons from an alien...
Anime News Network

Lupin III Part 6 Anime's 2nd Teaser Trailer Streamed with English Subtitles

TMS began streaming the second teaser trailer for the Lupin the 3rd Part 6 television anime series with English subtitles on Wednesday. Sentai Filmworks describes the story of the new anime:. Gentleman thief Lupin III is back and ready for his next caper— unless legendary sleuth, Sherlock Holmes, has anything...
IGN

Aquaman: King of Atlantis - Official Teaser Trailer

WarnerMedia Kids & Family and DC released today the first promo for the animated mini-series event, Aquaman: King of Atlantis. The new animated series from Warner Bros. Animation presents a reimagining of the iconic DC Super Hero and tells an original tale about Aquaman's first adventures as King of Atlantis. Audiences will follow Aquaman, his royal advisor Vulko, warrior-princess Mera, and a fun roster of characters on epic underwater excursions filled with colorful animations, monstrous creatures, and thrilling battles. The action-packed mini-series will release new episodes weekly on HBO Max beginning Thursday, October 14, 2021. The three-part event begins on Aquaman's first day on the job as King of Atlantis and he's got a lot of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up - Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water-controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time, and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he's the right man for the throne!
dexerto.com

How to watch Pokemon Evolutions anime: Release dates, trailer, regions

A brand new online anime series called Pokemon Evolutions has been announced to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, and each episode will revisit a different region. There have been countless anime series and movies for Pokemon fans to get stuck into since the original Indigo League arc debuted back in 1997, but the latest series is one of the most exciting yet as it spans across multiple generations.
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Sequel Anime Announced

Fairy Tail's anime came to a close in 2019, with the franchise receiving over three hundred episodes to its name, and while the manga continued under the watchful eye of creators Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda with the sequel series of Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest, no word has been revealed regarding an anime adaptation of this new story, until now. Fans of the magical story of Natsu and friends can expect the anime series to receive a sequel series in the future, as announced during a live-stream event by creator Mashima himself, which will surely be big news for Fairy Tail fans.
