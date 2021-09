The last two weeks haven’t exactly been ideal for the major US indices. Since the end of August, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 have been down 1.54%, 0.93%, and 0.51%, respectively. The decline in these indices is all the more striking as they have followed an impressive run of record highs and seemingly inexhaustible market bullishness.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO