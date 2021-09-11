CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

How To Include Cryptocurrencies As Part Of An Inflation-Proof Investment Portfolio

By Marius Smith
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumers and investors alike pay close attention any time a new announcement is made about the movements of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), which represents a reliable gauge on inflation or deflation. While consumers fret over the effect inflation has on their purchasing power in the here-and-now, investors are more concerned about how inflation will affect their purchasing power in the future.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Microsoft

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 21 analysts have an average price target of $332.19 versus the current price of Microsoft at 300.0355, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 21 analysts rated...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Fintechs Pose A Threat For Conventional Lenders - Read How

Global brands from Mercedes and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to IKEA and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) are migrating to software from tech startups from banking and credit to insurance services at the cost of the traditional lenders, banks, and financial institutions, Reuters reports. The trend will worsen for the lenders...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Ray Dalio
Person
Mike Mcglone
Benzinga

Dogecoin Consolidates Above Key Support: Still Headed For 30 Cents?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) further increased the likeliness for bulls to charge higher after consolidating above a critical price level. What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, as of press time Friday Dogecoin is trading at $0.243 after seeing its price increase by about 1.4% over the previous 24 hours. As noted Thursday, it's critical for the coin's price to keep above the 0.13 Fibonacci level at $0.235 — where the coin has been trading for over a week — for it to test the resistance at $0.297.
MARKETS
Augusta Free Press

How to get free cryptocurrency

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. If you want to expand your crypto portfolio, learning how to earn money from cryptocurrency is an opportunity you should take up. After all, most people can’t resist freebies knowing that crypto has the potential to grow at any time. Signing up...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Inflation#Cryptocurrency#Digital Assets#Cryptocurrencies#Bloomberg Intelligence#Tesla#Tsla#Microstrategy#Mstr#Morgan Stanley
CNBC

These undervalued, 'inflation-proof' assets could outperform in the fourth quarter

Investors may be on the lookout for inflation hedges after better-than-expected consumer price data failed to keep the broader market afloat on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all closed lower on Tuesday despite the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index showing a lower-than-expected increase in August.
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Global Investment Bank Morgan Stanley Launches Dedicated Cryptocurrency Research Team

Global investment bank Morgan Stanley is establishing a new cryptocurrency research team. “The launch of dedicated crypto research is in recognition of the growing significance of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets in global markets,” the bank said. Morgan Stanley Sets Up New Research Team. Morgan Stanley is launching a dedicated...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Fidelity prodded SEC to approve Bitcoin ETF in private meeting

The firm pushed the agency, citing increased investor interest and a growing number of bitcoin holders. Fidelity Investments privately prodded the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week to approve its bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to recent filings. The multinational, financial services giant urged the regulator to approve...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitwise joins Bitcoin ETF race, Fidelity urges SEC to approve BTC fund

Bitwise files for Bitcoin ETF in partnership with ETF Series Solutions. The fund would invest in Bitcoin futures and other financial products. Fidelity urged the SEC to approve its BTC ETF in light of increased investor interest. Bitwise has partnered with ETF Series Solutions to launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
invezz.com

Kevin O’Leary plans to increase crypto in his investment portfolio to 7%

Reportedly, 3% of O’Leary’s investment portfolio is currently made up of cryptocurrencies. According to O’Leary, investors and crypto service providers need regulatory clarity. O’Leary predicts that trillions of dollars will enter the crypto sector if it becomes an asset class. Kevin O’Leary, a Canadian investor, best known for being on...
STOCKS
investing.com

Should Nike Be Part Of Your Retirement Income Portfolio?

If your investment goal is to earn stable dividend income, whether for retirement or simply to add to existing earnings, it’s important to hold stocks in your portfolio that provide consistency in distributing cash. One popular way to achieve this goal is to invest in dividend-growth stocks. In the current...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrencies in Mexico, is it a good way to invest?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies, as they are assets with a cryptographic encryption that guarantees their ownership and integrity of transactions and prevents them from being replicated. How is the operation of these intangible currencies...
CURRENCIES
NBC San Diego

Apollo CEO Says Inflation Is Everywhere in Company's Portfolio

"Everything that we once did now costs more," Apollo Global's Marc Rowan told CNBC's Leslie Picker. Rising prices have been a key debate in economics and investing circles since the U.S. economy began to reopen from pandemic restrictions and consumer spending rebounded. Apollo is one of the biggest players in...
BUSINESS
Augusta Free Press

Cryptocurrency: When is the best time to invest in digital coins?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When it comes to investment, it is all about reducing risks and propelling your gains. In recent times, one can see risk getting piled up, especially in the east investors. Regardless of their choice, be it gold, deposits, or anything else, one can see the sword of risk falling on them. Even if you take the examples of managed funds, derivatives and stocks, these also have been falling in the same line. Then comes the issue of inflation, which also remains a challenge to everyone that increases the risks. Then comes digital currencies, which is a new form of an asset with great potential and great possibilities and accessibility when it comes to managing the risks. The global market of digital coins runs round the clock and is known to have an equal amount of access to different investors that come along without any bias when it comes to nationality and geography.
CURRENCIES
Financial-Planning.com

Portfolio manager Invest Vegan screens out animal-consuming firms

A socially responsible investing startup aims to work with RIAs at “the intersection of vegan ethics and investment management,” according to its founder. As environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing gains popularity among advisors’ clients, a growing number of niche firms are launching to serve expressions of investors’ values. Sloane...
BROOKLYN, NY
moneycrashers.com

Talmud Portfolio – Guide to Asset Allocations, Investing Pros & Cons

Your portfolio strategy plays a major role in your ability to access gains in the stock market while limiting risk. However, new investors and those who lack extensive time for research may find it difficult to build a portfolio strategy of their own. Don’t worry, you’re not alone. The good...
ECONOMY
twollow.com

What Percentage Of An Investment Portfolio Should Be Gold & Silver?

It can seem like a nightmare when entering into the world of investment for the first time, with so many opportunities and tips, not to mention the terminology. You would likely have many questions and will quickly discover that gold is the best performer. However, you shouldn’t invest all of your wealth into this shiny yellow metal. It’s always best to diversify your portfolio.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy