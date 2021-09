The only fashion rule in stand-up comedy is that you shouldn’t wear shorts because they’re considered “unprofessional.” This never made sense to me. I’m allowed to make jokes about snapping dicks during sex, but I can’t wear a high-waisted denim short? It’s 90 degrees in New York right now—wearing jeans feels like a pants prison, so I choose to ignore it. Sue me! I think this sartorial mandate was made for men who wear cargo shorts. There is also a weird rumor that if comedians wear something too trendy or revealing, it will distract the audience from their jokes. Again, I’m not buying it. Chalk it up to my rule-breaking nature, but lately I’ve become more interested in being fashion-forward (I’ve been watching a lot of outfit transitions on TikTok, okay?). And conveniently, I got invited to my first fancy-pants New York Fashion Week show.

