Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Inland Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bay County through 430 PM CDT At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lynn Haven. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Bayhead, St Andrews State Park, Southport, Magnolia Beach, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Beacon Beach, Bay Harbor, Recota Beach, College Station, Bayou George, Biltmore Beach and Brannonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH