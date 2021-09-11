As the US Fled Kabul, Its Final Airstrike May Have Targeted an Innocent Man
Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. A blockbuster New York Times investigation released late on Friday used security camera footage and witness testimony to poke holes in the official US military account of a retaliatory airstrike launched in Kabul last week, in what may have been the final missile fired in the US’s war in Afghanistan.www.motherjones.com
Comments / 0