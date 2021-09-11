As the US Fled Kabul, Its Final Airstrike May Have Targeted an Innocent Man

At least 22,000 civilians have been killed by US-led airstrikes in a number of countries in the Middle East and Africa over the last two decades of the “forever wars”, according to an approximation by a conflict monitor.Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon, London-based organisation Airwars released its estimate of civilian deaths – that it said could be as high as almost 50,000.Since 2001, when the US-led “war on terror” was launched after the attacks in New York and Washington DC, US actions likely killed at least 22,679 civilians,...

