CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, NY

Romelu Lukaku Delighted After His Successful Return to Stamford Bridge

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has spoken about his joy of scoring at Stamford Bridge after his brace against Aston Villa.

The Belgian got himself onto the scoresheet twice against today's visitors, with the first coming after just 15 minutes and the second arriving in stoppage time at the end of the second half.

His goals take his Premier League tally up to three for the season in as many games, which confirms a successful start to his second stint at the Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245OQG_0btJtyEb00
SIPA USA

Shortly after the game, he spoke to Sky Sports and said, "It's great. It's a childhood dream for me."

For the first goal, Lukaku was able to get on the end of a delightful defence-splitting through ball from Mateo Kovacic, cut inside onto his right foot and fire it into the back of the net.

His second was the product of some great play from Cesar Azpilicueta on the right-hand side. The club captain's pass found the feet of the striker, who proceeded to blast it into the roof of the net from the edge of the box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uz97H_0btJtyEb00
SIPA USA

His goals capped an excellent all-round performance from the team, but Lukaku made it clear that the hard work doesn't stop there.

He added, "I'm very happy to be in this situation but the work has to keep going."

Chelsea's star striker is in a hot run of form at the moment having scored three times for Belgium during the international break, with his goals today making it five in his last three for club and country.

With Zenit and Spurs approaching, Lukaku will surely want to maintain his great start to the season and find himself on the scoresheet once again.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku will have a scan on his thigh before returning to Chelsea after international duty with the Belgium striker admitting he's been struggling with a 'minor issue'

Romelu Lukaku will have a scan on his thigh before returning to Chelsea after the striker admitted he has been struggling with a 'minor issue'. The striker marked his 100th cap for Belgium with a goal in their 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic. Lukaku was booked later in the game and is now suspended for their game against Belarus, meaning he can make his way back to London early.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku reveals plans for England return and gives injury news

Chelsea fans would have been pleased last night when they watched Romelu Lukaku get booked in his game for Belgium. He scored and helped his country beat Czech Republic 3-0 on the night, but he wont be featuring in next weeks match due to being suspended after the booking, and that means Chelsea fans can breathe a sigh of relief that he will be fine to come back to London unscathed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
vavel.com

Romelu Lukaku was in a 'deep hole' at Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku has told of the tough times he faced when he moved clubs in 2017 to join up with then Jose Mourinho-led Manchester United. The Belgian made the big money move from Everton with great expectations on his shoulders - and for a time he fulfilled the hopes many fans had for him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Romelu Lukaku moves to calm Inter Milan fans

Romelu Lukaku has attempted to make peace with Inter Milan fans angry at his departure from the club. The striker returned to Chelsea in a near-£100 million move last month, having spent two years with the Serie A champions. The Belgian was branded a 'traitor' by incensed Nerazzurri supporters, defacing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
SB Nation

WATCH: Romelu Lukaku scores his second goal against Aston Villa!

Less than two minutes left in our match against Aston Villa, and Big Rom finds the play to squeeze in one more goal for him and the Blues at Stamford Bridge! César Azpilicueta finds plenty of space to run towards after beating his marker on the right flank, with Lukaku anxious for a good ball near the penalty box. He steps up a bit and with all the might he could muster, the centre-forward scores his second goal of the day with a neat left-foot finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kdal610.com

Soccer-Lukaku, Kovacic break Stamford Bridge ducks as Chelsea beat Villa 3-0

LONDON (Reuters) -Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday for their 600th Premier League victory to move joint top of the standings alongside Manchester United after Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic scored for the first time at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku, who previously played for United, Everton and West Bromwich Albion,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamford Bridge#Belgian#Sky Sports#Spurs
chatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku is 'near enough the complete striker', hails Graeme Souness after his brace in Chelsea's 3-0 win against Aston Villa... as Darren Bent says £98m summer signing was the 'missing piece' for the Blues as they bid for the Premier League title

Graeme Souness has hailed Romelu Lukaku as 'near enough the complete striker' after a virtuoso performance for Chelsea against Aston Villa on Saturday. The Belgian striker scored a fine double in the Blues' 3-0 win against Dean Smith's side, taking his chances clinically. And Souness lavished praise on Lukaku after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

LIVE: Chelsea vs Aston Villa - Romelu Lukaku fit and firing for his Stamford Bridge return as the £98m man looks to take Dean Smith's side apart

While all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford homecoming back in Manchester, Romelu Lukaku is making one of is own at Stamford Bridge against Aston Villa. The Belgian striker has played away at Arsenal and Liverpool since completing his £98million return from Inter Milan. He will now once...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea's 2-goal Lukaku: Scoring at Stamford Bridge a dream come true

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku said scoring at Stamford Bridge is something he has dreamed about since he was a child, after netting twice in Chelsea's win over Aston Villa. The Belgian scored his first ever goals at the stadium either side of a Mateo Kovacic strike as Thomas Tuchel's side maintained their unbeaten start to the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
307
Followers
2K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy