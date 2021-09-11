CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Majors Classic: Pittsburgh defeats Tennessee

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Tennessee (1-0) provided a valiant effort against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Volunteers could not overcome 13 penalties, two lost fumbles and a late interception on a potential game-tying drive, resulting in a 41-34 loss at Neyland Stadium.

The Volunteers (1-1) scored the first 10 points of the contest after a blocked punt led to a touchdown run by Jabari Small.

Small, however, was injured late in the first half and did not return.

A short time later, Tennessee expanded its advantage to 10-0 on a 37-yard field goal by Chase McGrath.

The Panthers (2-0) scored when Kenny Pickett threw an 11-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter.

McGrath kicked another field goal, a 48-yarder, to make it 13-7 with 11 minutes, 16 seconds left in the half.

Pittsburgh took a 14-13 lead on a touchdown pass from Jared Wayne to Lucas Krull on a double pass play.

From there, the Panthers never trailed again. Sam Scarton added a pair of field goals, giving Pittsburgh a 20-13 lead.

The Vols pulled even when quarterback Hendon Hooker, who replaced injured starter Joe Milton III, threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Calloway.

The Panthers regained the lead by halftime, 27-20.

Tennessee fumbled on its first possession of the third quarter. The Panthers recovered and went ahead, 34-20, on a 1-yard run by Pickett with 4:49 left.

Tennessee pulled within seven, 34-27, when Hooker threw a touchdown to tight end Jacob Warren.

After Pittsburgh extended its lead to 41-27, Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright scored on a 1-yard plunge for the game’s final touchdown.

The Vols were turned away on their last two possessions as Pittsburgh made a stop on fourth down from its 1-yard line. Brandon Hill intercepted Hooker to seal the Panthers’ victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8UNC_0btJtjEw00

