The #11 in class 4A Indianola volleyball team took down Dallas Center-Grimes in conference play on the road Tuesday evening, 3-2. The Indians dropped set one 20-25, but came back to even the contest with a 25-15 scoreline in set two. The two teams continued to battle back and forth, with the Mustangs picking up the third set in a marathon 27-29 win, but Indianola came roaring back with a 25-19 win in set four to set up the penultimate fifth set. With neither team giving up much ground, the Indians came through with a big Little Hawkeye Conference win 15-8.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO