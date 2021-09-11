CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Why Neither Tyler Cameron Nor Greg Grippo Can Be the Next Bachelor: Everything We Know

By Lex Briscuso
 5 days ago
Shutterstock; ABC (2)

After Matt James‘ epic season 25 of The Bachelor, everyone is wondering who will be the season 26 leading man. There have been rumors of Tyler Cameron and Katie Thurston‘s ex Greg Grippo securing the spot — but it appears that won’t be the case for one simple reason.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, September 10 that one of the stars of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, starring Michelle Young, will go on to become the Bachelor in 2022. Therefore, neither of the two Bachelor Nation alums would be eligible.

In August 2021, fans started speculating that Tyler, 28, had been tapped to be the next leading man after he shared a very optimistic Instagram post. “Got a whole lot to smile about! Exciting stuff coming. Love you all!” he teased at the time.

The Florida native has been approached to be the Bachelor four times, but he hasn’t done it for a reason. “I just don’t think that would help my trajectory and what I want to do,” he explained to Bustle in July 2021. He previously confirmed he was in talks for the part in 2019, but he wasn’t entirely sure he wanted to join the series.

“My heart wasn’t 100 percent there, and that’s something you have to be fully invested in,” Tyler revealed to Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima in 2019. “I was on the other side as a contestant, which is a much easier role than being the lead of the show.”

Fans started speculating that Greg, 28, may have been taking up the Bachelor mantle just one day later in August. “What I’ve been hearing the past 5 days or so regarding the next Bachelor are this … been told it’s going to be Greg,” Reality Steve wrote via Twitter, which ignited fan discussion online. “Obviously it’s never ‘official’ until ABC announces it (whenever that may be), but at this point I would be very surprised if it’s not him.”

Greg is a controversial figure in Bachelor Nation following his bombshell breakup from Katie, 30, and their subsequent reunion clash on the After the Final Rose special in early August.

Later that day, series creator Mike Fleiss tweeted, “Major announcement regarding #TheBachelor!!! No official decision has been made. Stay tuned. Have an ice cold, gluten-free @OmissionBeer. These decisions regarding our next #TheBachelor are complicated. Like the complicated process that gives us delicious, gluten-free @OmissionBeer.”

The next day, he added, “Our casting choice for your next #TheBachelor will unite #BachelorNation and solve all of the world’s problems …”

Now that Greg and Tyler are out of the running, fans will just have to wait patiently until Michelle’s season starts to get a sneak peek at the upcoming Bachelor lead.

