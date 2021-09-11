CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Inside Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence’s Nursery Plans for Baby No. 1: ‘She Loves Teddy Bears’

By Emma Hernandez
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gv3jA_0btJtOtn00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Nesting mode! Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence is “already starting” to come up with a theme and color scheme for her nursery as she’s expecting baby No. 1 with husband Cooke Maroney, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“She’s thought about decorating a nursery ever since her friends started having babies,” the insider reveals about the Hunger Games actress’ plans for the decor. “She says she doesn’t want to know the sex of the baby.”

Jennifer, 31, has begun the process of “picking out neutral shades in cool, muted colors like tans, yellows, camel and beige,” the source continues. “She loves teddy bears, monkeys and cats, so they’ll probably make an appearance in stuffed animals and art for the nursery walls.”

Her husband, 37, will also play a role in the designing of their first child’s room. “Cooke works in the art scene and with galleries so their child will probably have the best baby art collection in all of New York,” the insider adds.

The Silver Linings Playbook star’s rep confirmed her pregnancy to People on Wednesday, September 8. It’s no surprise the couple, who wed in October 2019, are expanding their family. A second source previously told In Touch that they had “already discussed having children and how cute they’re going to be” after the two became engaged after eight months of dating in February 2019.

J. Law and Cooke have been trying “for a while” to get pregnant, a third insider revealed following their baby news. “Jennifer can’t wait to be a mom,” the third previously said. “[She’s] over the moon about being pregnant.”

“[When] they finally got the news, the good old-fashioned way with an at-home pregnancy test, [Jennifer] was ready to scream it from the rooftops,” the third source added. “Thankfully, Cooke is the more levelheaded of the two and told her to pump the breaks and wait until she was in at least her second trimester.”

The couple started dating in June 2018 and tied the knot in a “fairytale” wedding at Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island the following year. The newlyweds hunkered down while self-quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020, which brought them “closer than ever,” a source previously told Life & Style.

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkcitynews.net

Jennifer Lawrence snapped flaunting baby bump in NYC

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence was recently snapped showing off her baby bump for the first time since it was announced that the star was pregnant. Representatives from Lawrence had confirmed the news that she's expecting a baby with husband Cooke Maroney, to People magazine. During...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Jennifer Lawrence’s Net Worth?

It wasn’t all that long ago that Jennifer Lawrence was the most sought-after actress in Hollywood. Jumping to mega-stardom at a young age, she’s been featured in numerous movies over the course of the last decade⏤with the X-Men and Hunger Games films being some of the most notable hallmarks in her career⏤and proven that she can steal the show every time regardless of the role she plays. Thanks to her uncanny acting ability, Lawrence has won countless awards and amassed a vast fortune, paving the way for a long future in blockbuster films. Just how much is the successful actress worth?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lawrence's idyllic $8m home to raise first baby revealed

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, as they have confirmed to People magazine that they are expecting their first child together. The Hunger Games star has showcased her blossoming baby bump out and about in LA, and while she is keen to keep her private life under wraps, here's everything we already know about the gorgeous home where the couple will raise their baby together.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child, actor’s representative announces

Jennifer Lawrence has announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney. A representative for the actor confirmed the news to People magazine, in a report published late on Wednesday (8 September).The Hunger Games star married Maroney back in October 2019, having first met him in 2018.Maroney currently works as the director of New York’s Gladstone art gallery, which represents high-profile clients such as Anish Kapoor, Matthew Barney, and Lena Dunham’s father, Caroll Dunham.Their announcement comes after a trailer was released for Don’t Look Up, a new film starring Lawrence and Leonardo...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

When is Jennifer Lawrence’s baby due?

JENNIFER Lawrence is known as an American actress and was the world's highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016. On Wednesday, September 8, Lawrence's rep announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. When is Jennifer Lawrence's baby due?. As 2021 marks their second year of marriage,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooke Maroney
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
codelist.biz

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant: “Hunger Games” star is expecting her first child

Good news from Hollywood. Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child. She has not yet commented on the youth news. Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the actress on Wednesday (September 8th) for the US magazine “People”. The 31-year-old and her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first child together. Lawrence himself has not yet commented on the pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

See a Red-Headed Jennifer Lawrence (and About a Dozen Other A-Listers) In the First Trailer for Don’t Look Up

What would you do if you found out that a giant comet was heading rapidly towards planet Earth? In the first trailer for Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence co-star as a pair of astronomers who discover just that—and commence having panic attacks in bathrooms/hitting the wine at lunch as a result. Their next step: heading out on a “giant media tour” to warn the rest of humanity that the collision is due to happen in six months’ time. The only difficulty is: No one else seems to care about their findings, including the president of the United States (Meryl Streep). “Do you know how many the-world-is-ending meetings we’ve had over the last two years?” she says in a distinctly Miranda Priestly tone, while her chief of staff (Jonah Hill) warns DiCaprio, “Your breathing is stressing me out.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursery#Teddy Bears#Hunger Games#Life Style
Hollywood Life

Drew Barrymore’s Daughters Are The Cutest Flower Girls In Rare Photos At Their Dad’s Wedding

When Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband, Will Kopelman, tied the knot with Alexandra Michler, he had help from two special guests: his and Drew’s daughters, Olive and Frankie!. Will Kopelman is a happily married man again! The former husband of Drew Barrymore wed Vogue director Alexandra Michler in a scenic, picturesque ceremony in Massachusetts on Saturday (Aug. 28). The two exchanged vows at the Sankaty Head Beach Club, per Daily Mail, near the edge of Nantucket Island. Helping Will, 42, and Alexandra, 33, in their special day were two extra special flower girls: Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, Drew and Will’s daughters. The two little girls looked adorable in their flower girl dresses, and they posed alongside family members in photos shared by Will’s sister, Jill Kargman. (CLICK HERE TO SEE).
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares honest pregnancy update with fans

Jennifer Love Hewitt is currently filming season five of 9-1-1 but took time out to share an incredibly honest pregnancy update with fans. The actress revealed to fans that she has been having one major problem during her pregnancy: she could no longer give herself a blowout. The mom-of-two is...
CELEBRITIES
1069morefm.com

Take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up’

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi black comedy film ‘Don’t Look Up’ featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student, Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the public about a comet on a collision course with Earth, but struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Kourtney Kardashian Announces Travis Barker As Baby Daddy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to be in it for the long haul. The mom of four announced at the VMAs last night, and she hinted that she and Travis Barker may be taking a pretty big step in the future. Kourtney Kardashian: Travis Barker baby daddy?. The VMAs...
In Style

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut

No matter how many trips to Nobu Malibu there are, how many yacht photos, how many Cartier throwbacks and mall visits, it's not real — at least in the world of celebrities — until there's a red carpet involved. And while nobody needed confirmation that Bennifer 2.0 was very much a real thing, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Venice International Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of his latest movie, The Last Duel.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy