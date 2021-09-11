Clarification: MediaTek’s new Kompanio 900T isn’t for Chromebooks at all

The last time MediaTek make a press release about a new processor – the Kompanio 1300T – we didn’t write anything about it. After reading the press release, the SoC sounded interesting and was seemingly aimed at Android tablets. You can read the press release here and likely see where some of the confusion came from, however, as the final blurb of the post mentions the fact that Kompanio chips are present in devices like Chromebooks along with tablets and personal computers. This statement caused many to believe that this 1300T was bound for Chromebooks, but the press release never actually states this.